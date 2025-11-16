AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 743 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,023.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 96,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.4% in the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 103,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,373,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 40,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $192.35 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.39.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

