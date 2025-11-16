AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 787 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 206.2% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Solventum by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

SOLV opened at $75.59 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOLV shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Solventum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

