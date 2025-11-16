AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,667 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,057,000 after acquiring an additional 282,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,029,000 after purchasing an additional 600,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,637,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,833,000 after purchasing an additional 298,239 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,566,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 382,650 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,243.9% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

