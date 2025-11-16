AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $343,000 Position in APA Corporation $APA

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 33.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in APA by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1,576.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. APA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Cfra Research raised APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of APA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

