AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun $JUNM

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 16.7% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 13.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 120.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUNM opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $62.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.33.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – June (JUNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price returns of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust using a buffer and upside cap strategy, over a specific holdings period. JUNM was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

