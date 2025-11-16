Aegis Financial Corp Buys 477,184 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET

Aegis Financial Corp grew its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 1,101.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 477,184 shares during the quarter. Vermilion Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of Aegis Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VET. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 48.1% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 16,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VET opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $337.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.83 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -33.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VET. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

