Aegis Financial Corp Has $27.82 Million Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Aegis Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 88.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,828,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259,718 shares during the quarter. Equinox Gold accounts for about 16.4% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $27,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 2,054.6% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.05 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.81 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

