Aegis Financial Corp Has $672,000 Stake in MIND Technology, Inc. $MIND

Aegis Financial Corp lowered its stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. MIND Technology makes up approximately 0.4% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings in MIND Technology were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in MIND Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MIND Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

MIND stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. MIND Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $14.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIND Technology ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. MIND Technology had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.81%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MIND shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MIND Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered MIND Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MIND Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

