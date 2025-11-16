Aegis Financial Corp Makes New $111,000 Investment in Dakota Gold Corp. $DC

Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Dakota Gold makes up 0.1% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold in the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Dakota Gold in the 1st quarter worth $464,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Dakota Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dakota Gold by 4,316.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 68,672 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Dakota Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dakota Gold

In other news, Director Stephen T. O’rourke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 918,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,807.34. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dakota Gold Trading Down 4.8%

Dakota Gold Profile

Shares of NYSE DC opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $450.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.13. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

