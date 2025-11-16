Aegis Financial Corp Sells 10,108 Shares of Hallador Energy Company $HNRG

Aegis Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. Hallador Energy comprises about 18.7% of Aegis Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $31,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $71,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 31.5% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HNRG shares. Zacks Research lowered Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $28.00 price objective on Hallador Energy in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $20.34 on Friday. Hallador Energy Company has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $146.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.92 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. Analysts expect that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $411,536.16. The trade was a 82.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 234,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,136.78. This represents a 9.31% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 372,062 shares of company stock worth $7,232,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

