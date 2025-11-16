Aegis Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Aegis Financial Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.1% of Aegis Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $375.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.33 and a 52 week high of $403.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.28.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

