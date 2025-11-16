AerSale Corporation $ASLE Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.28% of AerSale worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerSale by 60.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 940,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 355,178 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AerSale during the second quarter worth about $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,500,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its holdings in AerSale by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 445,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 47,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Price Performance

ASLE opened at $5.97 on Friday. AerSale Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $281.69 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). AerSale had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.86 million. On average, analysts expect that AerSale Corporation will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASLE shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AerSale from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AerSale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AerSale from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AerSale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

AerSale Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

