Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.3750.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. TD Cowen downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of -0.35. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 166,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,591.68. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $28,350.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,463.58. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 114,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 189.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 261.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

