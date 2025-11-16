Alan Baratz Sells 168,102 Shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) CEO Alan Baratz sold 168,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $3,894,923.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,633,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,010,386.71. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE QBTS opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 54.68 and a quick ratio of 54.49. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.53.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 294,214 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $522,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $35.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

