Alan Baratz Sells 168,102 Shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) CEO Alan Baratz sold 168,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $3,894,923.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,633,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,010,386.71. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance
NYSE QBTS opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 54.68 and a quick ratio of 54.49. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.53.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $35.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.
D-Wave Quantum Company Profile
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
