Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 1,505 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Adobe alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 44.9% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $331.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.03 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.