Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 25,000 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for 0.4% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $38,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $122.90 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $567.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.