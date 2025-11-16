Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 338,334 Shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR $DAVA

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,288,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,334 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Endava were worth $19,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Endava by 81.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 23.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Stock Down 5.3%

Endava stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. Zacks Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded Endava from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

