Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 6,700 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 29,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $552.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $506.27 and a 200-day moving average of $427.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $596.21. The stock has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,576.40. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.