Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 691,200 Shares of Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,200 shares during the quarter. Sealed Air accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $70,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 680,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 106,627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 43.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 519,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after buying an additional 156,309 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,545,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,555,000 after purchasing an additional 228,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 137.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

