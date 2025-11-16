Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 32.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,892,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,775,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,726,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVV opened at $675.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $671.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

