Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $38.48 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 560,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 203,800 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 0.4% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $38,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,066 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 208.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,031 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 101,613 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 244,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,001 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 55.0%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

