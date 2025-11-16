Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $47.80 Million Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Centene makes up about 0.5% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $47,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Centene by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 265.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Centene from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

CNC opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $66.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

