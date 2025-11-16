Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $70.71 Million Stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 889,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,131,921 shares during the period. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A makes up approximately 0.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A were worth $70,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 3,472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLYVA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.75. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

