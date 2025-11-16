Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after purchasing an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.11.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,024.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,033.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $826.89 and its 200 day moving average is $780.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

