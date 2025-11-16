Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $18,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 629,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 144.6% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kenvue by 25.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.68 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

