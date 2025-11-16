Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,111 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH opened at $321.44 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $622.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.65 and a 200 day moving average of $319.44. The firm has a market cap of $291.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

