Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 751,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands comprises 0.5% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $39,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000.

NYSE:SPB opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.57 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 70.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

