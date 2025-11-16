Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $20.23 Million in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,384,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in JBS during the second quarter worth about $2,653,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in JBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of JBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000.

JBS opened at $13.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Jbs N.V. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

JBS ( NYSE:JBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($2.22). The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of JBS in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JBS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Santander assumed coverage on JBS in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut JBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of JBS in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

