Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $9.59 Million in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,012,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Spotify Technology by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,855,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,240,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.86.

NYSE SPOT opened at $634.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $679.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.31. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $443.21 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

