Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $20.55 Million Investment in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II $POLE

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II by 429.6% during the first quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 241,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 196,051 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II by 2,607.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 377,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 363,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,875,000.

Shares of NASDAQ POLE opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II ( NASDAQ:POLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is based in INDIANAPOLIS, IN.

