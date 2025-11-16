Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 200 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,376 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares comprises 0.6% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $55,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,845.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,811.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,893.17. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.99%.The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,400.00 to $2,190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.50.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

