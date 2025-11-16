Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 250,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $34,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $21.51 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.74) earnings per share. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $39,925.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $432,129.16. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

