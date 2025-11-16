Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 291,700 Shares of Lamb Weston $LW

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 86.8% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 4.56%. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Cfra Research raised Lamb Weston to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LW

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.