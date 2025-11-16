Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 601,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,179.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 96.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.8% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUN opened at $14.60 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($14.01). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

