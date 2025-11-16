Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Methanex Corporation $MEOH

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Methanex were worth $25,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Methanex by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,224,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 147,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,740,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a $47.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.01. Methanex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $924.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.82 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

