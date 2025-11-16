Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 142,806 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,806 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

