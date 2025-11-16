Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in Yum China $YUMC

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,667,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,190 shares during the period. Yum China comprises approximately 0.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $74,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 4.7% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 5.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 12.3% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. Yum China has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

About Yum China

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

