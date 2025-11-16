Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 0.5% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $47,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,586,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,207 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,509,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,866,000 after buying an additional 1,210,840 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,285,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,013,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,219,000 after buying an additional 884,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,384,000 after purchasing an additional 180,635 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $152.80 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $158.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.64%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,138.88. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $6,866,852.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,778.20. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

