Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Position in Lear Corporation $LEA

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $33,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $53,799,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 483.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 710,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,721,000 after acquiring an additional 365,382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,657,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 165,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Lear in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Lear from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

LEA stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. Lear Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average is $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

