Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,098 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.6% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $49,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,548,000 after buying an additional 727,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average is $112.83.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 94,646 shares of company stock worth $11,311,286 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.