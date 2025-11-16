Algoma Steel Group Inc. $ASTL Holdings Increased by Aegis Financial Corp

Aegis Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,219 shares during the quarter. Algoma Steel Group comprises 7.2% of Aegis Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,874,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,898,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 989,633 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 7,218,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASTL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algoma Steel Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $375.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.56. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 31.27%.The company had revenue of $380.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.