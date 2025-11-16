Allworth Financial LP Acquires 80 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in AutoZone by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,854.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,036.40 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,010.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,890.44.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $51.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,551.56.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

