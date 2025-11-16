Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,639 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $81.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average is $74.43.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

