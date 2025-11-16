Allworth Financial LP Buys 4,064 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.85. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

