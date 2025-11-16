Allworth Financial LP Buys 4,598 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 8.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Vertical Research raised PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. PACCAR Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $118.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338.20. The trade was a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.