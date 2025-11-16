Allworth Financial LP Has $645,000 Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,815,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,899,490,000 after purchasing an additional 119,548 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,185,000 after purchasing an additional 215,551 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,651,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,085,000 after buying an additional 60,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,777,000 after buying an additional 265,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,573,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.07.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of MCO opened at $478.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.33. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,255,223.90. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.