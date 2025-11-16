Allworth Financial LP Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,503 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 94.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,985 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 107.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,822,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 98.9% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 5,379,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,800. This represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.7%

FAST opened at $40.45 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

