Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 286,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after buying an additional 124,747 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 9.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 285.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 752,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after acquiring an additional 557,139 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 151,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $66.81.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centene from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Centene from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

