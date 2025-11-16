Allworth Financial LP Reduces Position in SAP SE $SAP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in SAP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 35.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.33.

NYSE:SAP opened at $245.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.90. SAP SE has a one year low of $227.52 and a one year high of $313.28. The firm has a market cap of $301.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. SAP’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

