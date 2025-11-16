Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Decreased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Arete upped their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

